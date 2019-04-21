Blake Seiler may not be on the staff anymore, but Kansas State is still finding success in the state of Louisiana. Cornerback Makholven Sonn committed to the Wildcats over other offers from Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado. The credit belongs to Van Malone, who has undertaken that region since the departure of Seiler. He’s also had some help from running backs coach Brian Anderson. Sonn is quite a case study. He visited K-State for the Wildcats' Spring Showcase on Apr. 13 and left Manhattan for Lawrence soon afterwards to catch the KU Spring Game and the accompanying Rick Ross concert. Despite all that flash and glamour, he chose to play his college football at Kansas State. Sonn is listed as a wide receiver, but he was recruited by the Wildcats to play cornerback.

With new approaches from Kansas State and Kansas on the recruiting trail, Les Miles and Chris Klieman will find themselves in the same recruiting updates often. Louisiana athlete Makholven Sonn is another in what should be a long line such prospects. Sonn could be a fascinating case study on what took place Saturday. I’m not sure of anyone else that attended each of the events in Lawrence and Manhattan.

The three-star 2020 standout arrived at Kansas State first, was able to hang out with the staff and sit in meeting rooms, interact with the players and assistants and watch a Wildcat football practice. Sonn followed that up by making the drive to Lawrence to check out their spring game and a Rick Ross concert. “The best part about Kansas State was the environment and the coaching staff,” he said. “They were real. They were straight-forward with me. They were genuine.” His time with the KU program went pretty well, also. “Kansas was a good visit,” Sonn said. “They lived up to the hype and it was fun. They both have amazing coaches. They both were amazing schools.” In terms of his time in Manhattan, Sonn clicked with Kansas State’s head coach, as well as cornerbacks coach Van Malone.

