Dallas Brown works out in hopes of offer

The secondary was still a bit in question entering the month of June. That can probably both be said of the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2022.

For 2021, it was about finishing with a quality transfer to supplement what they have already added in the back end. Fortunately, they found some last-minute help. The Wildcats have added Kennesaw State safety transfer Cincere Mason.

Additionally, the door may still be cracked for Reggie Stubblefield.

In the Class of 2022, it is more about assembling a board with some very appealing options. While that was uncertain before the month, it has steadily improved through the various camps they’ve attended.

For instance, Jordan Perry appears to be a priority. Another one, Dallas Brown, has a chance to join that company. He was in Manhattan on Thursday.

“It was an amazing campus,” Brown said. “It was beautiful.”