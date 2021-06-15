Dallas Brown works out in hopes of offer
The secondary was still a bit in question entering the month of June. That can probably both be said of the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2022.
For 2021, it was about finishing with a quality transfer to supplement what they have already added in the back end. Fortunately, they found some last-minute help. The Wildcats have added Kennesaw State safety transfer Cincere Mason.
Additionally, the door may still be cracked for Reggie Stubblefield.
In the Class of 2022, it is more about assembling a board with some very appealing options. While that was uncertain before the month, it has steadily improved through the various camps they’ve attended.
For instance, Jordan Perry appears to be a priority. Another one, Dallas Brown, has a chance to join that company. He was in Manhattan on Thursday.
“It was an amazing campus,” Brown said. “It was beautiful.”
Brown is a safety recruit from East Saint Louis. He has piqued the interest of the Wildcats, and while he didn’t land offer soon after his workout with the defensive coaches, he’s still on their radar and that could change once the month is complete.
“They said my performance was amazing,” Brown explained. “They think I’m a talented individual who can play football for their program. No offer just yet, but that doesn’t mean one won’t come. It would be big if it happened. Not many can say they have accomplished such.”
His connection to K-State is through some ties that he has with current Wildcat assistant Brian Anderson.
“I’m being recruited by Coach Anderson and Coach (Joe) Klanderman,” Brown acknowledged. “Coach Anderson is a pretty cool guy. He’s fun to be around, overall. My family knows him. He recruited my older brother at Illinois State.”
“Coach Klanderman is another cool guy to be around,” he added. “He really knows the game of football.”
Keep it locked on KSO to see if the winds blow right for Brown to enter the discussion even more and possibly rise up and claim an offer from Kansas State. He’s someone that they will keep monitoring.