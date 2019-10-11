For the fourth time in the class of 2020, Bruce Weber and Kansas State are on the board with a commitment from a member of the Rivals150.

Friday night, seven-footer Davion Bradford of Mehlville (Mo.) Senior confirmed to Rivals that he has committed to the Wildcats.

“I’m going to Kansas State," Bradford told Rivals.com. "They have been recruiting me since my freshman year. They have always been around and I started to build a relationship with Chris Lowery and then I s5arted with Coach (Bruce) Weber more and building the relationships with him more and figuring out what I would do if I went there.

“I just thought Kansas State would be a great fit for me because I’ve already talked to some of the players on the team and got to know them more. We clicked and I felt like it was different because there are some St. Louis guy and I talked to them and they are loving it and need me to come in and they needed a big piece like me."

