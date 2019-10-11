Davion Bradford headed to the Big 12
For the fourth time in the class of 2020, Bruce Weber and Kansas State are on the board with a commitment from a member of the Rivals150.
Friday night, seven-footer Davion Bradford of Mehlville (Mo.) Senior confirmed to Rivals that he has committed to the Wildcats.
“I’m going to Kansas State," Bradford told Rivals.com. "They have been recruiting me since my freshman year. They have always been around and I started to build a relationship with Chris Lowery and then I s5arted with Coach (Bruce) Weber more and building the relationships with him more and figuring out what I would do if I went there.
“I just thought Kansas State would be a great fit for me because I’ve already talked to some of the players on the team and got to know them more. We clicked and I felt like it was different because there are some St. Louis guy and I talked to them and they are loving it and need me to come in and they needed a big piece like me."
A throwback big man if you will, Bradford is a huge presence on the interior who doesn't have any desire to float around the perimeter. He has very good hands, has the strength to hold position and clog the lane to go with his seven-foot size and he's a solid positional defender and rebounder.
“My coach always told me to find something that you are good at on the court and take an advantage and do that as much as you can," said Bradford. "I see myself first off as a team player and I want to do whatever it takes to win. I could have zero points and all of the off the ball stuff with rebounds and blocked shots.
“I can score with either hand, I can hit a jump hook shot and I can run the floor and do some things.”
Bradford joins another St. Louis area prospect, shooting guard Luke Kasubke -- who also played with Bradford during the summer on MoKan Elite -- in Kansas State's 2020 class. They are joined by fellow Rivals150 members Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack in a recruiting class that will now move up to No. 12 in the 2020 team rankings.