We knew the time would come that Courtney Messingham would strike in Florida. Kansas State's offensive coordinator did it yearly at North Dakota State, and those players would go on to be very effective for the Bison. He did it in his first couple months in Manhattan when he signed Joshua Youngblood for Kansas State.

DB Aamaris Brown (adidas)

Clearly, the addition of Youngblood has been a welcome sign for the Wildcat offense this year.

They will hope to have the same success with their newest coup from the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater area in central Florida, as defensive back Aamaris Brown has committed to K-State.

They were recruiting him at the same time and for the same role as DaJon Harrison - among others - at one point. When it came down to the last handful of weeks, however, the Wildcats identified Brown as the ideal better fit and pushed much more aggressively for him than other options at the position. Brown is a one-time Indiana commit that also holds scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, USF and West Virginia. In terms of the quantity of Power Five programs fended off, the win for Brown will be considered one of their more impressive victories on the recruiting trail to date.