DB Christian Harrison reacts to Kansas State offer
The most recent offer from Kansas State was to Georgia defensive back Christian Harrison. If you recall, Harrison was in Manhattan for an official visit on June 25 and left without an offer. Though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news