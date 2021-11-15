DB Jaden Harris confirms K-State official visit
It did not take long after a flurry of new offers for defensive back Jaden Harris to begin to consider favorites. He told KSO in October that the group included Kansas State, Missouri, Tulane, Nort...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news