Kansas State has made another splash in Texas. Houston cornerback JoJo Wilson has committed to the Wildcats.

This is a recruitment where nearly all of the credit should be directed towards assistant Van Malone. Not only is it his position group, Wilson hails from his recruiting territory, as well.

It's been a huge month for K-State out of the Lone Star State. Wilson joins DeMarrquese Hayes, Jeremiah Harris and Ronald Triplette as Texas high school defenders giving their pledge to the Wildcats so far this early summer.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound, three-star rated defensive back had other Power Five offers from Arizona, Kansas and Oregon State as well as Dana Holgorsen and hometown Houston.

Stay tuned for more on KSO as the Wildcats look to continue their recruiting momentum formed in June, as K-State is now up to 12 commitments.

