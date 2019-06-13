Kansas State has made another splash in Texas. Houston cornerback JoJo Wilson has committed to the Wildcats.

This is a recruitment where nearly all of the credit should be directed towards assistant Van Malone. Not only is it his position group, Wilson hails from his recruiting territory, as well.

It's been a huge month for K-State out of the Lone Star State. Wilson joins DeMarrquese Hayes, Jeremiah Harris and Ronald Triplette as Texas high school defenders giving their pledge to the Wildcats so far this early summer.