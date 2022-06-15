DB Kameron Sallis schedules two visits to Kansas State

There are a few irons on the fire at cornerback in the 2023 class for Kansas State.

St. Louis native Donovan McIntosh is a strong lean to K-State and will be visiting at the end of the month, but another new name to keep in mind is Kennedale, Texas product Kameron Sallis.

Sallis was offered by the Wildcats on June 4 by assistant Van Malone. Though he is listed as a safety, Kansas State is recruiting him as a cornerback

"I was very excited to be offered by K-State," Sallis said. "I’ve been in contact with Coach Malone for some time now. I knew eventually that it was going to happen."

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman was also involved in the offer for the Texas native.

"[Malone] and Coach Klanderman told me that they liked the way I looked," Sallis shared. "And that they thought I would fit perfectly in their defense."

His relationship seems to be with Malone, though. They have been in contact for a while, even before the scholarship was extended. And that process has made them closer.

"That’s my guy," Sallis noted. "We’re very close because I can tell he wants nothing but the best for me. We speak every other day, but I can call him anytime and he’ll pick up. We talk everyday life. He asks about workouts and things like that."