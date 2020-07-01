 KStateOnline - DB Lemear favoring K-State, others
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 15:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Lemear favoring K-State, others

Kansas State safety target Devin Lemear
Kansas State safety target Devin Lemear
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

The top target left on the Kansas State recruiting board, regardless of position, just may be safety Devin Lemear of Manor, Texas. They’ve chased him about as long as anyone and he’s spotlighted th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}