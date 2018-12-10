Kansas State wasted no time grabbing a commit on the recruiting trail once the Wildcats hired new head coach Chris Klieman.

Defensive back Logan Wilson of Dallas jumped into the class quickly after the new boss in Manhattan was announced. Wilson hails from a powerhouse high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Bishop Dunne.

Wilson was visited by Taylor Braet and Brian Norwood a few days after Bill Snyder retired from K-State. The defensive back also had offers from UConn, San Diego State, Iowa, Arizona and others. He had been wanting to be a Wildcat for a couple weeks but wanted to wait until a new hire was announced.

A lot of the credit for this recruiting win should be credited to Braet and Norwood.

Stay tuned to KSO for more on the recruiting rush at Kansas State up until signing day.