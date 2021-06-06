DB Terian Williams discusses memorable official visit
Kansas State hosted four official visits earlier this week. They arrived on Thursday and left on Saturday. The group consisted of tight end Tabry Shettron of Oklahoma, St. Louis safety Kaleb Purdy,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news