It did not take long for Louisiana defensive back Tyrone Lewis to jump on board and commit to Kansas State once the dead period ended.

Lewis pulled the trigger for the Wildcats soon after being visited at his home by assistants Blake Seiler and Van Malone. Of course, Malone is the new cornerbacks coach in Manhattan.

To be fair, much of the work was initially put in by the prior staff at K-State.

All three of Brian Norwood, Blake Seiler and Taylor Braet played a pivotal role in Lewis’ recruitment, even before the month of December. They hosted him on an official visit that began on Nov. 30 and had visited him at his home as soon as the season had ended.

Once Bill Snyder retired, Lewis chose to wait a little longer to make a college choice and to see how the situation in Manhattan unfolded. Once the uncertainty evaporated, he received a few calls from the new K-State head coach. Klieman then followed that up by visiting Lewis at his home in Hammond, Louisiana with Taylor Braet and Blake Seiler in tow.

That trip didn't seal the deal, but it kept Kansas State alive for his services. He still chose not to sign in the early period. He will instead sign with the Wildcats in February.

There are numerous holes to fill on the roster, and the Wildcats will look to plug them all by attacking the recruiting trail.

Some areas are probably of greater need, but the secondary is a position that will receive strong emphasis, and Lewis continues to help that. They've also added defensive backs Logan Wilson and William Jones from the high school ranks, and a transfer in former New Mexico safety Marcus Hayes.

