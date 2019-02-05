Kansas State has made noise following the final official visit weekend of the recruiting cycle. They had already added one pledge in running back Thomas Grayson and have added a second.

Chicago native Kenny Givens has committed to the Wildcats after his trip. He was not offered until Monday, but it didn't take him too long to jump on the opportunity.

"Coach Klieman called and asked me how I would feel if they extended an offer," Givens recalled. "I said, 'man, shut your mouth'. After he told me that he was, I was almost brought to tears. It meant a lot."

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound senior marks the Wildcats’ first step under the new staff to establish a foothold on the recruiting trail in Chicago. New assistant Joe Klanderman has the recruiting experience in the Midwest city and has worked to make it a regular territory for Kansas State in short order.

"I loved it," Givens said of his visit. "I felt good around the players and the coaches. I could tell they would care about their players and already did. They loved their players even though they just got there. I had heard nothing but great things about them and then I saw it all in person. Everything was perfect. Everyone was great, from the coaches all the way down to my host."