This is a recruitment that unfolded rather quickly and came together in a brief time. After all, Kirmari Gainous has held his offer from Kansas State for a short period of time. Nonetheless, the defensive end from Hutchinson Community College has committed to Chris Klieman and company and will be expected to make a dent in the rotation along the defensive front right away.

The potential to play early is why Gainous was extended a scholarship.

K-State has felt all along it needed junior college reinforcements on the edge of the defense. Most of that comes because of all the snaps they are losing with the graduations of Kyle Ball and Reggie Walker, but also because of how often and frequently they like to rotate their linemen.