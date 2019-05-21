News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 09:20:29 -0500') }} football Edit

DE Lanell Carr names favorites

Bvftanqrqirdo1fz9j0l
Lanell Carr talks with KSO's Derek Young in St. Louis. (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State is about to embark on another significant recruiting weekend for the program. Just days after receiving their sixth commitment of the 2020 cycle, the Wildcats will host two top targets...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}