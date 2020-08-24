Kansas State has their first defensive end of the class. Georgia native Ozzie Hoffler has committed to the Wildcats. He's the second from Georgia. The first was cornerback Omar Daniels.

He joins a defensive line group that also consists of interior players Brayden Wood of Boulder and Manhattan's Damian Ilalio.

Hoffler's offer was extended to him by Chris Klieman. He was spotted because of Brian Anderson's connections in the Peach State. Buddy Wyatt sealed the deal with his aggressive pursuit over the course of the last month or two.

At the time of Hoffler's offer, he was already planning to make his college choice in quick order. In that time, Kansas State leapfrogged everyone for his services and knocked off Boston College to claim his verbal pledge.