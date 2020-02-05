A late target emerged in the last handful of days for Kansas State, and that target is now a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

Defensive end Tyrone Taleni has committed to K-State and will sign with the Wildcats.

Taleni appeared on the scene when he visited Manhattan on Sat., Feb. 1. On that visit, Chris Klieman and company extended the junior college product a scholarship offer. It was his first, and only, Power Five offer.