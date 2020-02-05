DE Tyrone Taleni commits to Kansas State
A late target emerged in the last handful of days for Kansas State, and that target is now a member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Defensive end Tyrone Taleni has committed to K-State and will sign with the Wildcats.
Taleni appeared on the scene when he visited Manhattan on Sat., Feb. 1. On that visit, Chris Klieman and company extended the junior college product a scholarship offer. It was his first, and only, Power Five offer.
Taleni is a bit of a unique recruit in that he has played very little football thus far in his life.
In fact, he's played for just a little over a year, is extremely raw and a project with tremendous upside. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Taleni was initially a rugby player.
Mt. San Antonio Community College in Walnut, California, is currently home to Taleni, but he'll make it to Manhattan in the summer. He'll actually arrive with four years of eligibility remaining to play three seasons.
Taleni adds to a junior college crop at K-State in the Class of 2020 that already includes defensive tackles Derick Newton and Robert Hentz, defensive end Kirmari Gainous, defensive back Justin Gardner and offensive lineman Dawson Delforge. All five are already on campus and will be full participants for spring football.
Stay tuned to KSO for more coverage on the Kansas State recruiting efforts.
