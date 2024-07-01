Today is the day, as 2025 tight end Linkon Cure will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. The four-star tight end will choose between Kansas State, Kansas, Oregon, and Texas A&M. The four programs were the only schools that received an official visit from Cure. Here is all you need to know ahead of Cure's announcement.

Advertisement

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Position: Tight End High School: Goodland High School

Rivals Rating: 4-star (5.9) Rivals National (State) Ranking: 54 (1) Rivals Positional Ranking: 2 Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M

THE CONTENDERS

Kansas: Kansas was the first school to receive an official visit from Cure, with the Goodland (Kans.) High School star visited the Jayhawks on May 31. There are ties between Cure and the Kansas program, as his older brother Leyton signed with Jayhawks as a preferred walk-on this off-season. Texas A&M: Texas A&M received an official visit with Cure on June 6. The Aggies' interest in Cure heated up after they hired former K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who was an important part of his early recruitment with the Wildcats. Texas A&M currently holds a commitment from four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong. Oregon: Oregon was the third school to receive an official visit from Cure. That visit began on June 14, and the early reports from that visit are that it went well. However, the Ducks recently earned a commitment from Derby (Kans.) High School tight end DaSaahn Brame. Kansas State: Cure scheduled his official visit with K-State before any other official visit, but it was his last visit. The Wildcats have been after Cure for over a year, and the recruitment didn't waiver after Klein's departure. The Wildcats do not have a tight end committed in the 2025 class.

THE BUZZ