Defensive back Jacob Parrish commits to Kansas State

It didn't take long for Kansas State to jump on the commit scoreboard again. It was just hours after the Signing Day press conference held by Chris Klieman that they received a commitment from in-state senior Jacob Parrish.

The Olathe North product received his offer on December 13 and wasted no time pouncing on it. He was not part of the class that was announced by the school because he will not sign on the dotted line until February.

Parrish has been recruited as a defensive back by the Wildcat staff.

He joins a defensive backfield that includes signatures from Jordan Perry, VJ Payne, Kobe Savage and Colby McCalister. The in-state class grows to five as well, with him, Silas Etter, Tyson Struber, Sterling Lockett and Tobi Osunsanmi.