Defensive back Justice Clemons commits to Kansas State

Junior college defensive back Justice Clemons has committed to Kansas State. It is the sixth addition for the Wildcats in the last week. Not only that, it's another addition from Tyler Junior College.

They had already signed safety Kobe Savage in December and are still pursuing linebacker Gavin Forsha, though they have run into some resistance from college football powers LSU and USC.

The arrangement did not take long to unfold. Just like hist teammates Savage and Forsha, he visited Manhattan. Clemons' trip began on Thursday, where he received the scholarship offer, and that resulted in a quick commitment to the Wildcats.

The Sweeny, Texas native is a versatile player that played both cornerback and the nickel for the Apaches last season. That is where he received honorable mention all-conference honors following the 2021 campaign.

As always, stay tuned to KSO for what Clemons' commitment means for K-State and a breakdown of his game and style of play.