Defensive back target Terian Williams hearing a lot from KSU
Kansas State has had some success recently with defensive backs in Georgia. They've added TJ Smith and Tee Denson in 2020 and Omar Daniels in 2021. The Wildcats are looking to do the same with John...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news