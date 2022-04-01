Defensive back target Wesley Fair provides insight on Kansas State visit
March 31 was a busy day of Kansas State football recruiting visits. One of the headliners was Collegiate High safety Wesley Fair. The Wildcats are attempting their best in-state class under Chris K...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news