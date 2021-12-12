Defensive end Donovan Rieman commits to Kansas State

Commit No. 15 for Kansas State comes from Enid High defensive end Donovan Rieman. The Wildcats were his lone Power Five offer and he has received comparisons to Felix Anudike-Uzomah because of that identical profile and immense upside.

Rieman visited Manhattan over the weekend, along with at least six other recruits, which included Joseph Williams, Colby Reeder, Adrian Martinez, Jacob Knuth, DeShon Singleton and Kobe Savage.

Though he arrived at K-State without an offer, a scholarship was extended by Chris Klieman on the trip and he pounced on it, immediately.

His visit was his second trip to Manhattan. Rieman was in town for an unofficial visit during the TCU game on October 30.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end is the first to be added at his position. We'll see if it is the only one. He's also the second Sooner State native to join the class, joining linebacker Jake Clifton.

Stay tuned to KSO for a full evaluation of Rieman's film and what his commitment means to Kansas State.

