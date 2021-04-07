Defensive end target Chase Kennedy on offer, visit
As many know, Kansas State hosted an open football practice on Saturday and there was a handful of prospects in attendance. One of those was Dallas defensive end Chase Kennedy. In addition to the W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news