Defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State

Kansas State lost a commit on Friday evening but gained one on Saturday when they received a verbal pledge from Eden Prairie defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor. He's someone that could play on the edge or the interior.

It will come down to where his body goes once he enters the strength and conditioning program directed by Trumain Carroll. The Wildcat staffer should have a lot of fun molding the Minnesota native.

Like Kanijal Thomas and Austin Romaine, Obiazor received his offer at the final K-State camp during the month of June. He returned for an unofficial visit earlier in the week and has an official visit scheduled for the first home game of the season.

Obiazor held also offers from Akron, Incarnate Word, Ohio and Tulane.

A two-sport standout, Obiazor also averaged 18.5 points per game this past Winter on the hardwood and held a Division I scholarship offer from Hampton.

He is the second defensive lineman of the 2023 cycle to commit to the Wildcats, joining Arizona's Ryan Davis and is the 16th commitment of the class.