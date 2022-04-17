Defensive lineman Martin Owusu details K-State visit and offer
Minnesota is not a state that is recruited very often by Kansas State. However, the Wildcats have extended scholarships to two players from that part of the country in the Spring.
The first was to athlete Carson Hansen of Lakeville at a Junior Day on March 5 in Manhattan, and the most recent was to defensive lineman Martin Owusu of Prior Lake this past Saturday.
Owusu has over 20 offers, with K-State being the first Power Five school to deliver a scholarship his way. It didn't take long for his second, as Washington followed suit soon afterwards.
"The offer was a surreal moment for my family and I," Owusu admitted.
In a bit of a rarity for out-of-state prospects, Chris Klieman was the coach that issued the offer to the current high school junior.
"Klieman explained everything they have to offer me and that I’m a high priority for them," Owusu shared. "He said that Kansas State has a great culture and staff that can get me to where I want to be. And also the facilities that are through the roof."
Owusu was recently on campus for his first visit to Manhattan and was impressed with the campus and surroundings.
"The visit was amazing," he said. "It's without a doubt at the top of my list. The staff and people there made a huge impression. In all honesty, the entire time was great, but I loved getting to watch them practice live."
"The energy and level of accountability I saw with the coaches stood out about the practice," Owusu added.
Defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt has been the lead recruiter.
"Our relationship is really good," Owusu pointed out. "We've been building it these last couple weeks. We talk a couple times per week. We talk about life and building better relationships and football things."
Though he's hearing from the defensive end coach at Kansas State the most, the plan and discussion has centered around him playing on the interior, which would actually be for Mike Tuiasosopo.
It has been pretty well-documented during the spring that Kansas State is lacking defensive linemen in practices, but the lack of numbers did not take away from his experience and enjoying what he saw.
"Well, since they had six guys that are injured, I didn’t get to see them at 100 percent," Owusu noted. "But from what I saw, it is a great room of guys who want to be better."
The Wildcats sit in promising position for the blossoming recruit.
"I would say that Kansas State, Wyoming and North Dakota State are at the top right now," Owusu revealed. "I would say K-State's culture is one of the biggest things I felt that stand out."
His official visits will come in June, with an expected college decision to be announced in July.