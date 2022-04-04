Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel reacts to Wildcat offer

Kansas State recently offered defensive line prospect Riley Van Poppel out of the Dallas, Texas area. He joins a list of other recruits at the position that K-State is targeting, which includes Tony Terry, DK Kalu, Jarra Anderson and Terrance Green.

"K-State is recruiting me as a defensive lineman with versatility that can play head-up, nose-out, and end," Van Poppel said.

Defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt met the Argyle, Texas product last summer at a camp and the relationship has gained traction ever since.

"It was Coach Wyatt that offered me," Van Poppel revealed. "And when I received it, I was really excited. I first met him last summer at a mega camp and have been talking to him, recently. So it was exciting to get an offer after hearing about the program and about K-State."

"Just from talking to Coach Wyatt, I think he's a great guy," the three-star added. "I enjoy talking to him. And I also know that he is a very good coach from his past and hearing how others speak of him."