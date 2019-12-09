Diaby recaps official visit, updates recruitment
The only uncommitted - and offered 0 target on campus for an official visit at Manhattan this weekend was junior college defensive end Yaya Diaby. He’s a top prospect in that market and holds an ex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news