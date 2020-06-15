In what seems to be signs of a recruiting surge, Kansas State is back on the board once again after a commitment today from defensive lineman Brayden Wood. It was their second addition of the day, following the pledge of Austin Weiner. Wood is a three-star prospect from the state of Colorado.

A native of Boulder, Wood attends Fairview High in the college town. K-State was the beneficiary of that instability in Boulder, and the Wildcats defeated several Power Five programs for Wood's services and emerge as the winner for his services soon after he released a list of final six schools that also included Boise State, Hawaii, Washington State, Colorado State and Louisville. Wood jumps into the Wildcat class without even having visited Manhattan. He was leaning towards Chris Klieman and K-State all along and likely would have been committed before now had visits not been shut down due to the outbreak of CoVid-19.

He has some ties to the school that include his family's affinity to be a little closer to home, his uncle's friendship with Collin Klein (they played together at Loveland High School) and having some family members that are a part of the new facility projects on campus.

Wood is the first defensive lineman of the class. His versatility allows Kansas State to be a bit more creative and gives the Cats a multitude of options in terms of how to proceed forward on the recruiting trail on the defensive front. With that being said, the projection is for him to be a 3-tech defensive tackle.

New Kansas State commit Brayden Wood (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)

Stay tuned for much more detail on Wood's game and how he will fit into the Wildcat football program.