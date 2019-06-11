News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 06:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DL target Regen Terry names schools to watch

Mfj4k6p6h3jlczbjok0g
Kansas State target Regen Terry on his visit to Manhattan.
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Last week - in the middle of all the camps - Kansas State hosted some highly-touted prospects for visits. Not only did the Wildcats have quarterback Chubba Purdy from Perry High in Arizona on campu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}