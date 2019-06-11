DL target Regen Terry names schools to watch
Last week - in the middle of all the camps - Kansas State hosted some highly-touted prospects for visits. Not only did the Wildcats have quarterback Chubba Purdy from Perry High in Arizona on campu...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news