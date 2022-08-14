DT Asher Tomaszewski shares why he picked the Wildcats

The most recent commitment n the 2023 class for Kansas State was Chicago defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. Like the previous four commitments Ryan Davis, Austin Romaine, RJ Lester and Chiddi Obiazor, Tomaszewski was offered by the Wildcats at camp.

He was extended his at the last camp of the Summer, which took place at the end of July.

"I was very excited and happy to get the offer because I took a visit back in early Spring for an unofficial visit and kept in touch with coaches since," Tomaszewski said. "I was super pumped to get the offer."

Chris Klieman issued the offer directly to the rising senior defensive tackle.

"One thing Klieman did say [when he offered] was that good things take time and pretty much said he’s excited about me and wants me to be a Cat," Tomaszewski shared.

The camp in Manhattan was also a chance to learn from his future coach in defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo.

"I thought that Tuiasosopo was super intense," Tomaszewski explained. "I’m used to that back at school, so I enjoyed it. My relationship is strong with Coach Tuiasosopo. He’s easy to talk to and has a great attitude and loves the game of football."

Before the camp is when Tomaszewski was able to check out more of the facilities and take a tour of the football building.

"It was nice," he pointed out. "I got to see the locker room, weight room and a lot more. I felt that the coaches were very nice to me and answered any questions I had."

The connection not only to Tuiasosopo but defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman made the Wildcats stand out and leap to the front of his recruitment as well. Klanderman has recruited the Chicago area for years.

"Coach Klanderman and coach Tui are awesome people on and off the field," Tomaszewski noted. "The facilities are phenomenal and the whole staff is nice and I feel like I will fit right in."

"My relationship with Klanderman is strong," Tomaszewski added. "He’s been to my school multiple times to see me work out and I’ve had multiple conversations with him on the phone."