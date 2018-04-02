Kansas State landed one of its visitors from the past weekend in Kansas City (Kan.) Piper defensive tackle Cooper Beebe. He’s the third member of his family to be recruited by Mo Latimore and the Wildcats – following his father Tom and his older brother Colton.

His father played at Pitt State while Colton plays for P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.

Cooper is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound interior lineman that, in addition to holding a scholarship from K-State, also had offers from Minnesota and Kansas and had received interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northwestern. He’d likely play the same spot that is currently occupied by Trey Dishon.

Beebe’s trip over the weekend was his second stop in Manhattan this spring. He also visited for Junior Day and recapped his trip here, where he listed KSU as his leader.

The commitment of Beebe allows the Wildcats to continue their presence in Kansas City, where they have been having success. With this pledge, K-State has stormed out of the gate in recruiting interior linemen for the class of 2019. It is anticipated the Wildcats could sign three defensive tackles this cycle.

Beebe actually gave his verbal pledge to Bill Snyder on Saturday in person but waited to announce it until after he informed Minnesota of the news.

For more on his pledge and what Beebe means for the Wildcats, click here.

