Kansas State, in consecutive years, lands a prospect from Manhattan High. Last year it was offensive lineman Sam Shields. This year, it is defensive lineman Damian Ilalio that commits to the Wildcats.

They've also landed a recruit in consecutive days and three in two days. Cornerback Darell Jones made the call earlier on Tuesday. In addition to Ilalio and Jones, Hays linebacker Gaven Haselhorst picked K-State on Monday.

Ilalio was receiving heavy attention from the FCS level, and his film, productivity and athleticism is reflective of an obvious power five talent. It was always his size that held him back a bit. He's undersized for someone that plays on the interior of the defensive line.

In a year that is interrupted and modified in extensive fashion due to the CoVid-19 pandemic, prospects like him are going to be more appealing as time goes on and there aren't additional evaluation opportunities available.

Ilalio adds to a defensive line class that already consisted of defensive tackle Brayden Wood of Boulder. He'll likely patrol the line in the 3-tech role, whereas Wood could play the 3-tech, too, though he has the frame to balloon to a nose guard.

His pledge to K-State gives the Wildcats 13 commitments for the Class of 2021, in what will be a smaller class than the prior two that Chris Klieman and company signed.