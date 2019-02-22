Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

DT Kobe Pepe discusses Kansas State offer

Lfp77x76ba8ang5xot30
Kansas State is a new offer for 2020 defensive tackle Kobe Pepe.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State has already recruited California at a more regular clip under a new coaching staff. The source of that would be the hire of defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo. He’s recruited in t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}