DT McMillen wants to visit Kansas State after offer

Defensive tackle recruiting in the Class of 2023 has been a little slow off the ground thus far for Kansas State. They were blown away by Martin Owusu on a visit in April, but he went on a run of offers and ultimately committed to Minnesota.

DK Kalu is a legitimate target who will be officially visiting in June.

A newer target is Naperville, Illinois native TJ McMillen. He picked up an offer from the Wildcats earlier this week.

"I was very excited about it," McMillen said. "I’ve been talking with Coach [Joe] Klanderman for months now. He came to see us work out and do field workouts. We have kept in touch on a regular basis. It was great meeting Coach [Mike] Tuiasosopo [yesterday], too."

The latter assistant is the one that extended a scholarship to the Chicago-area junior.

"Tuiasosopo said he loves the way I play and how hard I play the game each play," McMillen shared. "He said one of my best attributes is being a coach’s kid. My father is my high school coach."

"Coach Tuiasosopo was very easy to talk to," he added. "We went over some of their defensive stuff and he likes my knowledge of the game. I enjoyed our talk and getting to know him."

Klanderman mines the state of Illinois for K-State and has spearheaded his recruitment.

"We have a good relationship and talk about every week or every other week," McMillen discussed. "We’ve had a lot of personal talks about things we like, my basketball season, my baseball season and talks about my brother (Bobby). He played at Iowa State and is now the linebackers coach at New Mexico State. I enjoy my talks with [Klanderman]."