DT Uso Seumalo announces return to K-State for final season

Senior defensive tackle Uso Seumalo will return to Kansas State for his final season of eligibility, he announced on his Twitter account.
"One more year as a Cat. Thank you K-State," Seumalo wrote. "And thank you Diego Pavia."
Seumalo gained an additional season of eligibility after the NCAA announced a waiver granting an extra year of eligibility for any JUCO player. The waiver came after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia sued the NCAA over its eligibility standards, prompting an injunction by the courts.
K-State head coach Chris Klieman was asked about the waiver in the leadup to the Rate Bowl but declined to comment on any player returning. Instead, he allowed each player impacted to make their announcement.
Before signing with K-State, Seumalo spent two seasons at Garden City (Kans.) Community College, making him eligible for an additional year of eligibility.
Seumalo has played three seasons with K-State, appearing in 28 games. The 333-pound defensive tackle has emerged as a force in the middle of the defense, starting in 10 games in 2023 and playing a crucial role as a rotational defensive tackle last season.
Seumalo played in all 13 games this season, recording 14 tackles, including three for a loss. In 2023, he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors by league coaches after recording 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Seumalo's return is significant for K-State, who spent the first part of the transfer portal looking for impactful players at defensive tackle for next season. The Wildcats, however, have struggled to add anyone at that position.