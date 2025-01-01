DT Uso Seumalo announces return to K-State for final season

Senior defensive tackle Uso Seumalo will return to Kansas State for his final season of eligibility, he announced on his Twitter account.

"One more year as a Cat. Thank you K-State," Seumalo wrote. "And thank you Diego Pavia."

Seumalo gained an additional season of eligibility after the NCAA announced a waiver granting an extra year of eligibility for any JUCO player. The waiver came after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia sued the NCAA over its eligibility standards, prompting an injunction by the courts.