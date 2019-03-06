K-StateOnline has confirmed, as indicated on the Kansas State sports website, that Elijah Sullivan has been granted a medical hardship for this past season.

Sullivan only played in three games, starting in one. He will now remain a junior, giving him two more seasons of eligibility.

This is big for the Wildcats moving forward. Obviously, it means another year for a probable starter at the linebacker position. He'll likely join seniors Justin Hughes and Da'Quan Patton.

An underrated part is it helps separate the classes out and lessens the burden on the recruiting front. They won't have four linebackers graduate anymore. The only three that will are Patton, Hughes and Eric Gallon.

Sullivan isn't the lone junior linebacker. He is joined by Cody Fletcher.

That means K-State will still keep five scholarship linebackers on their roster following the 2019 season - Sullivan, Fletcher, Daniel Green, Levi Archer and Khalid Duke.