Eudora's Jaiden Bender enjoys another Kansas State visit
All three of the Eudora trio of Silas Etter, Jaden Hamm and Jaiden Bender were in town for Wednesday's team barbecue. The trip was Bender's third time visiting Manhattan since June 1. He came for a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news