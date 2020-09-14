Evaluation: 2022 Kansas State target Caden Crawford
KSO was in Lansing, Kansas on Friday to watch the Lansing Lions host Piper High. The prospects in attendance were 2022 defensive target Caden Crawford of Lansing and 2023 Piper lineman Camden Beebe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news