Everything Jerome Tang said during Big 12 Media Day

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Jerome Tang took the dais on Wednesday morning for Big 12 Media Day, offering him an opportunity to discuss Kansas State's squad, the additions of Coleman Hawkins and Max Jones, and more. Here is everything Tang said during his press conference at Big 12 Media Day.

Opening Statement

First of all, I'm blessed to be able to coach at Kansas State, a place I love with people I love doing what I love. That's just an honor. So thankful to the Lord for this opportunity. Second thing I want to do is wish Scott Drew a happy birthday. So if y'all see him, it's his birthday. Make a big deal out of it. It'll drive him crazy. Then thirdly about my team, just super excited about these guys, man. Pretty much a new roster. We have three guys back. Thankful for David N'Guessan. When a young man spends three years with you in this day and age, it means you're doing a little something right and that he's really enjoying his time. So thankful for his leadership and the guys we have in. Just terrific young men. The passion about the game of basketball, a lot of versatility, better shooting and size. I've said a number of times they remind me of our 2012 team when I was at Baylor with the size and then the guard play, and so excited to see what we can become.

How the Big 12 expansion has changed his approach

That's a great question. The Big 12 was the best conference in the country two years ago and then we added teams, and one of the teams we added was the conference champion. Then we were the best conference in the country again last year and we added teams, and one of the teams picked to win the National Championship. We have five -- for the first time in AP poll history we have five teams in the top ten. So you can get caught up in that or you can say man, we've got to get better every day. Our approach hasn't changed. We go 1-0 every day and try to get a little bit better. At some point in time we have to face all those guys, but that's a ways down the road, and we have a lot of basketball that we have to improve on before we get to that.

How transfers Coleman Hawkins and Max Jones fit in the team

Well, first of all, they're both terrific young men. This is not something that I'm the only one in the country that's facing -- we're all facing this. So every coach has the same challenge. Very thankful to both of them chose to come to K-State. They're both terrific human beings in their fifth year of college basketball, so they have a lot of experience, and their knowledge of basketball allows them to pick up some things a lot quicker. Then they're both guys that their teammates like being around, and so that kind of fosters the chemistry that you have to build.

On Tony Bennett's retirement

Yeah, well, first of all, when I heard that Tony had retired my immediate thought was, man, it's great to be able to step away on your own terms, because a lot of guys get moved out of the business. That was great for Tony and his family. Second thing is Tony has been a head coach for a long time, so he's had a while to build up a nest egg that allows him to do that. The Bible tells us that a good man leaves an inheritance for his children's children. I'm not there yet, so I've got to keep working. All these changes, like we're all facing it. So you either adapt or you get left. For me, it's a challenge every day, and I have a staff that's very creative, and man, they've got young minds and bodies and they're constantly pushing me. One of my things with our staff is I tell them, hey, man, push me as far to one end or the other end as possible and let them rein us back in. I've got a group of guys that keep me moving and don't let me get caught up in what is wrong. We try to focus on what's right and try to take advantage of it.

On the Big 12's strength after expansion

Man, I don't know if I can pinpoint the time. When I first got into the league we were the easy win at Baylor, and then Scott and the staff there were able to build that program. We have great coaches, great coaches in the league, and very much like some of the -- like the SEC with football, they have great coaches, and players want to play against the best. In the Big 12, the guys we recruit want to play against the best. It's not close. It's not debatable -- I guess people can debate what they want to. But the results show -- there have been three schools in the last four years to win a National Championship, and two of them are from the Big 12. It's the best players, best coaches, best environments, and kids want to be a part of that. That's really the thing from top to bottom. Everybody is good. Everybody has got great players. Everybody has got great coaches. Everybody has got great environments.

On Coleman Hawkins

Well, whether he was named that or not, it wouldn't have changed the fact that he is a very versatile basketball player with a high IQ who can play guard and play offensively multiple positions. He takes great joy in watching his teammates have success, and that's rare. Then his teammates like him, and so he's going to help us -- when he's on the floor, he makes the guys on the floor better players, and he makes me look like a better coach.

On being able to "roll with the punches" in the Big 12

Yeah, I think it starts with the staff. The staff has to be able to move on from the last game. Sometimes as coaches we let a team beat us twice because we can't get past the last game, and it affects our players. Our thing is we go 1-0, and my definition of toughness is the ability to do the next right thing, and as a team, we have to be able to move on. It's something we talk about every day, and not just in games, it's just in possessions, in practice. Whether something went well in the classroom or at your apartment, your ability to go on and do the next right thing. If the staff has the ability to let go of things and move on and not bring the last loss with them, then the team is going to be able to do that.

On what he's liked about his team through the beginning parts of the season