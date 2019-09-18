News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 12:01:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Examining Big 12 PFF numbers as conference play begins

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Kansas State may have a bye this week, but the Big 12 Conference does still kick off league play this weekend.Using Pro Football Focus (PFF) numbers as a frame of reference, let's look at each leag...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}