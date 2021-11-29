Expert Analysis: Kansas State takes care of business

PERSONNEL THOUGHTS

Kansas State got back in the win column on Sunday evening and did so handily by beating North Dakota, 84-42. The Wildcats did it without Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford, who were both out with minor injuries. North Dakota may be the worst team that K-State face all season and the Wildcats proved that. Their defense allowed too many open three-pointers, but the Fighting Hawks kept missing from deep and justified the lack attention being given by Kansas State. North Dakota also lacked size and allowed Kaosi Ezeagu to feast for 15 points and 7 rebounds. The other four scorers in double figures for K-State were guards. Mark Smith completed his first double-double of the season, Mike McGuirl didn't miss a shot and Nijel Pack shot it well yet again. The leading scorer of them all was Markquis Nowell, who supplied 18 points off the bench. He has really begun to assert himself as an offensive force for the Wildcats. It is the other side of the ball where he is still playing catch-up, though. Kansas State did what they needed to do and crushed North Dakota. Last year's team probably would have allowed their opponent to hang around, so the incremental progress is welcome. However, it still remains to be seen if this year's squad can defeat solid competition. The non-conference schedule stiffens up again next week when they play Wichita State and Marquette in back-to-back contests.

_FAN'S DATA

1) Improved shooting: Yes, it was a game against perhaps the worst defense K-State will face this year, but for the second time in five games, the Wildcats went 9 of 19 from three-point land and shot 47.4 percent. That's two games surpassing any three-point shooting game from last season and the 68.1 percent eFG% (effective field goal percentage) was better than any performance from last year. Granted, it doesn't erase the dreadful 13.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc against Arkansas or the 28.6 percent game against Illinois, but it still shows that they should be able to shoot it better this year and they will need to for wins against better competition. 2) Impressive defensive efficiency: Three-point shooting from the Fighting Hawks was the biggest concern going into the game and they only managed to hit 3 out of 31 attempts. That 9.7 percent performance from distance was the 10th-worst by an opponent in the KenPom era (back to 2002), though there is some luck involved when an opponent is that bad. North Dakota had open looks that they couldn't hit, but some of that was Kansas State's defensive pressure and athleticism. North Dakota finished with an offensive efficiency of only 0.60 points per possession, which is the fifth-best defensive effort in the KenPom era by a K-State team. 3) Efficient offense: Kansas State's 1.19 points per possession was better than any game from last year and all but two games from the season before. Again, it was a very bad North Dakota defense they played against, but K-State has struggled plenty in the last two seasons against bad teams. Handling bad teams is a step in the right direction, but it will be for naught if the Wildcats can't step up and beat some of the better teams on the schedule. Two of those are upcoming when they take on Wichita State and Marquette.