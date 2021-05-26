Fact or Fiction: Malik Knowles will lead the team in receiving yards
ARGUMENT FOR FICTION
Malik Knowles has fought the injury bug during his time in Manhattan. While he has still played in 19 of the 23 possible games in his career, injuries have still slowed him down and made him less effective on the outside.
He was also largely non-existent for most of the season last year. Last season saw him only accomplish 13 catches for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Texas native had more games with one catch than with multiple catches a year ago and has more games with one catch than multiple catches for his career.
Knowles also hasn't led the team in receiving yards for a season, yet. Last year he was fourth on the team in receiving yards behind Deuce Vaughn, Briley Moore and Chabastin Taylor.
Two of those players return for the Wildcats this season and they added another dynamic tight end in Daniel Imatorbhebhe. All three of those players could potentially cut into Knowles' production to push him out of the top spot for receiving yards.
In 2019 he was second on the team in receiving yards, but was still over 180 yards behind Dalton Schoen and Kansas State didn't have a dynamic playmaker in Vaughn or a receiving tight end like Imatorbhebhe. Taylor was sixth in receiving yards in 2019.
A lot has changed personnel-wise on offense, since that moment.
The most amount of yards he has had in a season was only 397. To lead the team in yards, he is likely going to need to be in the 600-700 yard range this season, which would be close to doubling his career yardage.
ARGUMENT FOR FACT
I believe Knowles is the most talented receiver on the team and think he is due for a breakout season.
He ended the season strong by having six catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns against Texas, and the game before against Baylor, he had a 75-yard touchdown run and looked like his 2019 self to end the slate.
He has also been called one of the leaders of the team throughout spring practice and made it through that portion of the calendar without having any injuries or missing a practice, which is a big deal for him after the report of him transferring last Fall.
Him staying healthy is a key to the Wildcats and his own success.
In the open spring practice, Knowles had one of the best plays of the day, catching a jump ball from Skylar Thompson over new transfer defensive backs Julius Brents and Russ Yeast.
For K-State to be most successful on offense, it probably requires Knowles to lead the team in receiving yards, as he has the most potential out of all the wideouts. It would also open more space for Vaughn, Taylor, Imatorbhebhe and Joe Ervin.
FINAL ANSWER: FACT
I'm basing this answer off of how he ended the year last year, how he looked at the spring practice and what we have heard about him this offseason.
He seems to be back to his 2019 self, which is a great thing for the Wildcats. They could have a major weapon on the outside if Knowles stays healthy and helps open up the rest of the offense.
By far the biggest key to this question will be how healthy Knowles is throughout the season. If he gets through the season without an injury, I believe he will lead the team in receiving yards.
Knowles has shown ability to lead the team in receiving yards and has gone for over 90 yards in three games in his career, including twice against Texas.