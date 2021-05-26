Fact or Fiction: Malik Knowles will lead the team in receiving yards

Malik Knowles has fought the injury bug during his time in Manhattan. While he has still played in 19 of the 23 possible games in his career, injuries have still slowed him down and made him less effective on the outside.

He was also largely non-existent for most of the season last year. Last season saw him only accomplish 13 catches for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Texas native had more games with one catch than with multiple catches a year ago and has more games with one catch than multiple catches for his career.

Knowles also hasn't led the team in receiving yards for a season, yet. Last year he was fourth on the team in receiving yards behind Deuce Vaughn, Briley Moore and Chabastin Taylor.

Two of those players return for the Wildcats this season and they added another dynamic tight end in Daniel Imatorbhebhe. All three of those players could potentially cut into Knowles' production to push him out of the top spot for receiving yards.

In 2019 he was second on the team in receiving yards, but was still over 180 yards behind Dalton Schoen and Kansas State didn't have a dynamic playmaker in Vaughn or a receiving tight end like Imatorbhebhe. Taylor was sixth in receiving yards in 2019.

A lot has changed personnel-wise on offense, since that moment.

The most amount of yards he has had in a season was only 397. To lead the team in yards, he is likely going to need to be in the 600-700 yard range this season, which would be close to doubling his career yardage.