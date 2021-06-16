Fact or Fiction: Stanford is the most important game of the season

There are a few other games that could fit the criteria as most important game.

Oklahoma State is the first Big 12 game in a place that Kansas State rarely wins. Since 1998, the Wildcats have only won in Stillwater twice.

That could be the most important game on the schedule because it's when "the real season" starts and it is an opportunity for them to get the monkey off their back by winning on the road, so to speak. Though, Skylar Thompson did it in 2017.

Iowa State is a rivalry game against a school who K-State clashes with frequently on the recruiting trail. It is also a revenge spot, as the Cyclones blew the Wildcats out 45-0 a year ago. The magnitude of it could dictate it as the most important.

Kansas State has defeated Oklahoma two years in a row, and the Sooners will be looking for redemption with Lincoln Riley's best team in Norman, in my opinion. It could be a huge game, nationally, if the Wildcats were able to jump out to a hot start.

There's others to point to, but Stanford is coming off back-to-back poor seasons. In 2019, the Cardinal finished 4-8 and were largely non-competitive in their losses. In a shortened 2020 season, they finished 4-2, but only beat one team with a winning record.

They were also annihilated by Oregon, who fell haplessly to Matt Campbell's bunch in the Fiesta Bowl.