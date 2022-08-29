The receivers have another year of seasoning, and though they haven't shown a true explosive playmaking gene thus far in their careers, there is a ton of experience carved out between the likes of Malik Knowles , Phillip Brooks and Kade Warner .

Another detail that could work against it coming to fruition is the true dual-threat capabilities of Adrian Martinez . They are even more dynamic than that of Skylar Thompson a season ago. Martinez led Nebraska on the ground each of the last two seasons.

Why wouldn't Deuce Vaughn grab multiple touchdowns in the season opener versus South Dakota? That's a hard one. But then again, he only found the end zone just once last year against Stanford.

Why not? He's the best skill position player for Kansas State. He has been the best player on the entire roster for nearly two full years, skill position or otherwise. He is surrounded by more talent than he ever has, and that could make him that much more dangerous.

Collin Klein is the new coordinator of the offense and they will rattle off more plays per game, and more snaps could also lead to more scoring chances for Vaughn. A lot of the conversation in the offseason was about finding more creative and new ways for him to have the ball in space.

The running game should be more lethal because Martinez poses even more of a threat on the ground than Thompson did, thus giving the defense more to think about and not being able to fully commit to Vaughn on the read-option looks.

While he only scored once against David Shaw and the Cardinal last season, he was still dangerous and Saturday's game comes against an FCS team that should not come close to fielding the same amount of talent on that side of the ball.

Additionally, he is not surrounded or joined by Joe Ervin or Jacardia Wright any longer. Deuce's sidekicks are a work in progress. The number two back to begin the year will be DJ Giddens and he has yet to take a meaningful snap in a game for the Wildcats.