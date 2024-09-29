Fielder: K-State's defense proves they can be a gamechanger in win
After an uncharacteristic performance against BYU, Kansas State’s defense was challenged to respond.While it is difficult to blame the defense for the collapse against BYU – the offense scored nine...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news