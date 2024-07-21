Fielder: Thoughts on Kansas State's women's basketball
Kansas State head women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie had a busy but quick off-season, getting most of their action done early.In just a few weeks, the Wildcats added two transfers - Kennedy Taylo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news